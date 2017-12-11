Councillor backs cricket club’s new youth policy

Unearthing star players of the future is the aim for Clipstone Welfare Cricket Club after receiving a welcome financial boost for their new youth policy.

The club, whose first team ply their trade in the Bassetlaw League, are planning to set up a youth team in time for next season.

So, Coun John Peck, who is the village’s councillor on Nottinghamshire County Council, was delighted to present a cheque for £300 from his personal community fund to the chairman of the club, Alan Hunt.

Founded in 1925 and located on Seventh Avenue, the club will use the money to buy equipment for the youngsters.

Mr Hunt said: “We are grateful to John for his support. We have a strong sporting tradition in Clipstone and are very keen to get the young people of the village playing cricket. Hopefully, we can find our first-team players of the future.”