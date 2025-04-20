Conroy goal keeps Clipstone's play-off dreams alive

Goal scorer Jack Conroy with possession in midfield.

Jack Conroy secured a crucial 1-0 victory for Clipstone against Stapleford Town on a day when lady luck smiled upon the Cobras' playoff pursuit.

Clipstone’s fate is now in their hands after other results fell perfectly in their favour, meaning a win against local rivals Rainworth on Monday guarantees the final playoff spot.

Conroy’s second-half strike was the difference in a game that had an end-of-season feel to it, with Stapleford’s mid-table position already confirmed.

Clipstone assistant manager Josh Parker was keen to remain level-headed despite the magnitude of the victory. He said: “It was a really good performance today. We competed well for the second ball, which we haven’t done well recently.

Clipstone celebrate Conroy's opening goal.

“We created plenty of opportunities and probably could’ve won by two or three.”

Speaking ahead of Monday’s season-defining game against Rainworth, Parker said: “We have to treat it as another game.

“We have been a bit inconsistent at times this season because we are relatively young team. We will go into Monday by preparing right to get the three points.”

Stapleford started the game like a team who had arrived to spoil all hope of Clipstone’s playoff dream.

Alans Voskresenskis and David Olatomide caused issues for the Clipstone rearguard, with Voskresenskis having the games first chance.

But the winger miscued his effort, which ended up in the car park.

Stapleford midfielder Kai Wilson forced the game's first save by stinging Charlie Dando's gloves with his effort from the centre of the box.

After the interval, Clipstone pushed forward and broke the deadlock within five minutes.

Cole Jarvis deftly flicked the ball into Conroy's path, who confidently slotted his finish under the onrushing goalkeeper.

The hosts almost doubled their lead after clever play between Devon Smith and Gareth Curtis with Charlie Hardwick inches away from applying the finishing touch.

Stapleford then showed flashes of life through substitute Nathan Kelly.

First, he narrowly struck over the bar, then fired a looping volley from 30 yards that the back-pedalling Dando had to deal with.

Aware of the significance of the result, the hosts then began to see out the game.

The final chance fell to Smith, but he could not convert after a one-on-one encounter with the goalkeeper.

Clipstone’s 36th and final game of the regular season is away against local rivals Rainworth on Monday, where the Cobras know that only a win will secure them a spot in Saturday’s playoff tie at Retford FC.

Parker said: “Throughout the season we have had some good performances, and some not so good ones. Ultimately it will be what it is.”