College hosts successful sports festival for youngsters

A multi-sports festival, held at Mansfield’s West Notts College and designed to get youngsters more active, was a resounding success.

More than 100 five to seven-year-olds from 11 Mansfield primary schools joined sports students at the college for a day of activities and games.

Held in the college’s sports hall at the Derby Road campus, pupils from schools including Sutton Road Primary, Peafield Lane Academy and King Edward Primary got to grips with a range of games designed to improve agility, co-ordination, balance and accuracy.

The games, which involved girls and boys in mixed teams, included a ladder run task, target shooting with bean bags, a cricket wicket challenge and relay, javelin and frisbee games.

Sport and coaching tutor at the college, Rachael Evans, said: “It was a really exciting and successful day for the children. They are much younger than the children we’ve typically created sports programmes for, so we ensured that the activities were suited to them but still challenging and fun.”

Each pupil was presented with a medal and certificate for participating in the festival by Nicki Biggs, Mansfield’s school games organiser. Nicki works with local schools to deliver more activities in line with the school curriculum.