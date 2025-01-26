Clipstone's play-off push takes a hit with defeat to Retford

Wilson finishes past Edge for Retford's first goal of the game.

Iren Wilson and Aaron Sennett-Neilson scored twice as Clipstone’s first league game of 2025 ended in a battling 4-2 home defeat to Retford FC.

A goal from Clipstone captain Tim Gregory levelled the scores heading into half-time after Wilson put Retford in front.

The visitors started quickly again after the break and raced into a 3-1 lead; Mikey Williams' long-range strike did give the Cobras hope with 30 minutes to play.

But Sennett-Neilson dealt the final blow late on to send his side to the top of UCL Division One while Clipstone dropped to sixth.

League leaders Retford FC battled hard against Clipstone.

Clipstone assistant manager Ian Birtley was disappointed in his side's slow start to the game and how the goals were conceded.

Birtley said: “We have to be disappointed. I don’t think it was a four-goal game, but Retford was clinical. We gave them four opportunities, and they took them.

“We will assess our season now; it's changed on its head in terms of where we are heading. Play-offs are absolutely the minimum requirement for us now, and we need to start getting points on the board.”

Birtley is eager for his side to get back to “keeping clean sheets.”

The Cobras have only kept two clean sheets in their last 11 league games.

This defensive vulnerability was highlighted just four minutes into the game as Retford launched a devastating counterattack through Wilson.

The forward raced through one-on-one and finished well past the onrushing Niall Edge.

Retford controlled the opening stages. However, Clipstone grew into the tie, with Gregory looking threatening on the right wing.

It was the skipper who drew the game level just after the half-hour mark.

Retford goalkeeper John Kennedy produced a fine save to deny Tom Fleet, but Gregory was on hand to head home the loose ball from close range.

Williams had an effort cleared off the goal line on the stroke of halftime as the sides went in level.

Any momentum from the first period quickly evaporated when Wilson got his second shortly after the break.

In what was a carbon copy of his first goal, Clipstone were again made to pay for their sloppiness as the forward raced through for his brace.

Sennett-Neilson gave Retford some breathing room in the 57th minute with a brilliant curled free-kick from the edge of the box.

As he has done on many occasions this season, Williams took matters into his own hands and replied with a brilliant goal.

The midfielder struck sweetly past Kennedy from the edge of the area, setting up a tense final 25 minutes.

The game could’ve gone either way, as both sides threatened.

But it was Retford who had the final say when Sennett-Neilson tapped in his second in the 80th minute following a goalmouth scramble.

Clipstone now faces four successive away fixtures, starting at fifth-place Blackstones on February 1.

Birtley said after a weather-affected December and January schedule: “We haven’t played much football.

“We need to regain the consistency we had earlier in the season to get the points needed to secure that top-six place.”