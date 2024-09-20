Clipstone’s Derby Day Delight

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Craig Mitchell continued his fine start to life at The Lido Ground with an early goal, and Eden Homer’s second-half header secured the bragging rights and all three points on Wednesday evening.

A gallant effort from the visitors was ultimately in vain as Clipstone’s 2-0 victory maintains their two-point lead at the top of UCL Division One.

There was a lively atmosphere before kick-off, as the Under-7 players from both Clipstone and Rainworth had competed in their mini-tournament before the main event.

Both sides fielded two teams, with Clipstone Colts being represented by Sevilla & Madrid, and Rainworth Pythons having a red team and a black team.

Mikey Williams' delivers the free kick for Clipstone's second goal of the night.

Both Rainworth sides made it to the grand final and ultimately Rainworth Blacks were crowned the winners; thanks to last-minute heroics from striker Olaf Skubis.

Clipstone Colts played out the 3rd and 4th place play-off where Madrid came out on top.

Leonidas Winfield of Rainworth Reds was named the player of the tournament in what was a great event for both clubs.

Attention then moved to the main event of the evening with an expectant crowd watching on.

The youngsters who had stuck around were not waiting long to see the first goal.

In what was a theme of the first half, Josh Pickering was afforded far too much space on the left-hand side and he duly made Rainworth pay.

With only seven minutes on the clock, the winger delivered a pinpoint cross to Craig Mitchell, who poked home his second goal in as many games for his new club.

As the half progressed neither team was able to inflict any real damage in what was a closely contested first period.

Just before the break Clipstone goalkeeper Taylor Green was forced into a good save to deny Callum Brooks from close range.

Ian Birtley, Clipstone assistant manager, described his side's second half as “very disciplined” and was complimentary of the opposition, saying: “Credit to Rainworth, I thought they were excellent. Their front three was very lively and caused us a lot of problems by being very direct.”

The visitors saw two early second-half appeals for a penalty waved away by the referee, and with this, Clipstone began to get a stranglehold of the game.

On the hour mark Clipstone were awarded a free kick on the right-hand side. Mikey Williams stepped up and delivered an inch-perfect cross where Eden Homer, who had done well to lose his marker, was on hand to fire his header past the helpless goalkeeper.

Clipstone’s number four had worked extremely hard at both ends of the pitch and thoroughly deserved a goal to sign off what was a strong performance.

Rainworth did begin to press for a goal as the minutes ticked down, but the Cobras defended well as a unit and secured their fifth clean sheet this term.

Attention now turns to Saturday as Clipstone will be looking to continue their FA Vase journey with an away trip to Step-5 side Melton Town.