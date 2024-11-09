Clipstone triumph in seven-goal thriller

Mikey Williams scored two stoppage-time penalties as Clipstone snatched a dramatic 4-3 home win against Blackstones to stay top of the league.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackstones were in disbelief as two identical fouls in the 92nd and 97th minutes turned the game completely on its head.

The visitors had taken an early lead through Johan Coughlan, which was quickly cancelled out by Charlie Hardwick’s in the first ten minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a double from Nathan Rudman had put Blackstones into a comfortable second-half 3-1 lead.

Jordan Roberts challenges for a header

Gareth Curtis quickly made it 3-2 but Clipstone had to wait until the dying moments to clinch all three points.

Clipstone assistant manager Ian Birtley was frustrated at the “soft” goals conceded in the first half.

When asked about the difference between the first and second half, Birtley said: “Energy. We stepped on to them and that’s how we forced the two penalties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Their keeper made three or four great saves, and the scoreline could’ve been very different.

The winning penalty from Mikey Williams.

“We found a way to win, so we have to praise our character. Even when the third went in, we never looked beat.”

Clipstone made an uncharacteristically slow start and found themselves a goal down within two minutes.

Coughlan profited from a defensive mix-up and slid his finish under the onrushing Levi Owen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The early goal was a wake-up call, and Clipstone immediately started to press for an equaliser.

Curtis saw his close-range effort cleared off the line.

Then, with 10 minutes on the clock, the game was all-square.

Tom Fleet had misjudged his headed attempt, but it fell to a grateful Charlie Hardwick who struck from close-range.

It did not take long for the momentum to shift back to the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coughlan, who was a constant threat on the right wing, created the second goal with a pinpoint cross.

The centre-forward, Rudman, was able to pin his marker and fashion a finish that squeezed under the goalkeeper.

League-leaders Clipstone were lacking all of the fluidity from last Saturday's 7-0 victory against Sandiacre, and there was work to do at halftime.

Despite a positive start after the interval from the home side, it was Blackstones who extended their lead on the hour mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again, it was the combination of Coughlan and Rudman causing problems.

The striker used his physical presence from the cross and managed to bundle the ball in to make it 3-1.

Despite the scoreline, there was a real sense of belief coming from the Clipstone faithful.

The next goal felt certain to be a home one, and it was.

Tim Gregory found Curtis with a headed flick on, and the striker finished emphatically from close-range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Max Peverell in the Blackstones goal made several great saves to thwart Clipstone.

However, The Cobras refused to be beaten.

In the 90th minute, Gregory made a lung-bursting run into the area and was sent tumbling by a lazy challenge.

There was no hesitation from the referee.

Resident penalty taker and top-scorer Williams stepped up and sent Peverell the wrong way.

A draw would’ve perhaps been a fair result, but there was still one final twist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jordan Roberts ran from right-back in the 97th minute and it was another tired challenge that brought him down.

Another spot kick was given, and the tension was immense.

Despite numerous efforts to delay the penalty, Williams remained unfazed and again outwitted Peverall.

Clipstone players, staff and fans erupted at the sound of the final whistle.

Up next for The Cobras is an away trip to 5th-placed Retford FC on 16th November.

Birtley said: “We played them recently [3-0 cup win] but nothing is given, and we will prepare right and be ready.”