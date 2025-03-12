Clipstone play-off pursuit dealt another blow by West Bridgford

Cobras' captain, Tim Gregory, dejected as his side continue to struggle.

Isaac Morledge’s header piled more misery on out-of-form Clipstone as the Cobras suffered a 1-0 defeat at West Bridgford.

As the race for the play-off places intensified, Clipstone failed to take advantage of their game in hand and remain in sixth place.

West Bridgford earned a vital win, taking them five points clear of the drop zone thanks to Morledge’s thirteenth goal of the campaign.

Clipstone assistant manager Ian Birtley called it ‘Groundhog Day’ as the Cobras’ poor form showed no signs of letting up. Birtley said: “It hurts. Our season is slipping away, and I can’t say, given our performance levels, that I am shocked.

“The period we are in is alien to us since we have been here.

“Unfortunately, the quality that we have got is just not matching our expectations.”

Both sides came into this clash with poor form, and the game reflected this with its tentative start.

Clipstone’s Charlie Taylor came close with a header from a corner, but Jake Threstle was never troubled.

Taylor was involved again, this time in his own area, when impressively clearing the ball off the line just before half-time.

Early in the second half, Jamie York tried to fashion a backheeled finish from close range, which Threstle easily gathered.

In the 66th minute, the game had its opening goal.

Morledge was afforded too much space from an in-swinging corner and fired his header past the stranded Niall Edge.

West Bridgford had an opportunity to double their lead moments later.

Abou Sylla raced through one-on-one, but his chipped effort dribbled wide of the post.

Clipstone continually struggled to break the host’s resolute rearguard as the final whistle neared.

Moments before the end, York was played through by Devon Smith.

However, in fitting with his side’s performance, York’s finish didn’t hit the mark.

Next up for the Cobras is a clash against league-leaders Clay Cross Town. Birtley joked that Clipstone may have to play ‘nine at the back’.

He continued: “We know what they can do. We were on the receiving end of it a couple of weeks ago [6-1 defeat vs Clay Cross].

“They’ll come with loads of quality and apply plenty of pressure; we have to withstand it.”