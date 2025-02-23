Clipstone edge past lowly Sandiacre Town

Jamie Bonsor lines up an attacking freekick.

Gareth Curtis scored a last-minute penalty as Clipstone snatched a 1-0 home win against bottom-of-the-league Sandiacre Town on Saturday afternoon.

The win moves Clipstone back into the play-off places, while Sandiacre remain rooted to the bottom, with relegation looming.

After losing 6-1 in midweek to title-chasing Clay Cross Town, the Cobras were desperate to return to winning ways, and Curtis’ late spot-kick proved enough.

Despite the result, Clipstone assistant manager Josh Parker still believes his side’s performances desperately need to improve. Parker said: “Both sides didn’t have their best game today. There were very few chances for either team, and Sandiacre arguably had the better chances.

“The only real bit of quality came right at the end, and we got a penalty for finally being positive in the box.

“Anyone at the game on Tuesday [6-1 defeat vs Clay Cross] would’ve seen our second-half performance, which wasn’t acceptable.

“It was about the three points today, but we need to start learning from the mistakes that we keep making.”

After starting the season like a team with title ambitions, Clipstone’s form has left them in a battle for a play-off place.

The game started passively, with both sides devoid of confidence.

Sandiacre had the only chance of note from the first period when Fraser Geddes raced through one-on-one.

But the forward’s effort was easily saved, much to the frustration of his teammate, who was expecting a squared pass.

It took until the hour mark for the game's most serious goal threat, which came through Sandiacre’s Keldan Gordan.

To the hosts ' relief, the second-half substitute's strike crashed into the crossbar and bounced just shy of the goal line.

Clipstone enjoyed a sustained period of possession as the game drew to a close and began to push.

Lewis Weaver was played through but got his finish all wrong as the game looked destined to end goalless.

Just as the fans started heading for the exit, the game had its first real moment of quality.

Josh Pickering drove into the area, beating one defender and being tripped by another.

The referee did not hesitate to point to the spot.

Curtis stepped up and fired into the top left corner, scoring his eighth goal of the season and securing all three points.

Clipstone moved into fifth place above Staveley Miners Welfare, where they travel next Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the fifth vs sixth place clash, Parker said: “Staveley are a good side with good facilities. We have to turn up and be together as a team.

“We need to start working hard and putting bodies on the line.

“Hopefully, that confidence can return, and we can start playing the football we played a few weeks ago.”