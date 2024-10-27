Clinical Coalville end Clipstone’s perfect home record

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coalville Town stunned the league leaders Clipstone with a 3-1 away win on Saturday afternoon, their first defeat at The Lido Ground since April.

Pawel Osinski’s glancing header opened the scoring for the visitors, and Fin Thomas scored on the stroke of half-time to make it 2-0.

A second-half penalty save from Clipstone’s Taylor Green and a goal from Gareth Curtis gave The Cobras hope of a comeback.

However, Ronnie Morley finished from close range in stoppage time to secure all three points for Coalville Town.

Speaking after the match, Clipstone assistant manager Ian Birtley said: “It's now two weeks in a row where we have lacked real quality.

“At any level of football, you cannot afford to give a team a 2-0 head start and ultimately, we paid the price.

“A draw was the minimum we deserved based on our second-half performance, but it wasn’t to be.”

Similar to last week's 2-2 draw with Dunkirk, Clipstone made a slow start, and their opponents punished them for it.

In the opening minutes, Coalville was first denied by a determined Clipstone block and then from the ensuing corner, Taylor Green made a great save to keep out Corey Alcock’s effort.

Another corner was conceded, but this time Green was unable to keep it out.

Pawel Osinski managed to guide his flicked header past the Clipstone goalkeeper to give Coalville a ninth-minute lead.

The hosts did create chances of their own as the half went on, but Tim Gregory and Craig Mitchell were both thwarted by excellent goalkeeping from Tomasz Bukowski.

Following what Ian Birtley referred to as an “interesting” half-time conversation, Clipstone almost found themselves 3-0 down shortly after the restart.

Taylor Green’s misplaced pass fell to Fin Thomas who was then fouled in the area by Charlie Taylor.

Green made amends for his error by guessing correctly and saving Thomas’ spot kick.

After the save, Clipstone may well have felt that their luck was beginning to change as they managed to reduce the deficit in the 54th minute.

Craig Mitchell poked the ball through to his strike partner Gareth Curtis who finished from close range.

The Cobras, who had only tasted defeat once all season, continued to apply the pressure.

In the 75th minute, Clipstone had the ball in the back of the net, but celebrations were cut short as the linesman held his flag aloft.

Coalville awarded their man of the match to Tomasz Bukowski, and for good reason.

The shot-stopper produced a string of high-quality saves in the last 15 minutes as Clipstone began to realise that it was not their day.

After wave and wave of home attacks, Coalville launched a rare foray into the opposing half and substitute Ronnie Morley tapped in his finish.

Completing a miserable day for first-placed Clipstone and ensuring that all three points would be heading to Leicestershire.

Having only taken one point from their last two league games, Clipstone can turn their attention to the cup on Wednesday night as they host Retford FC at The Lido Ground.