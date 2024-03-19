Charlie Taylor the hero as Clipstone see off Leicester St Andrews to edge closer to the play-offs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor's poacher's finish pushed Clipstone just points away from sealing a spot in the UCL Division One play-offs and assistant manager Ian Birtley said: “There was limited quality in the game.

"I thought we started okay. We've had two clear cut chances from three or four yards out.

“But overall it was really poor quality and I think it was one of our worst performances in terms of what we've done with the ball.

Charlie Taylor wins the game late on for Clipstone. Photo by Paul Neal.

"But we said in the dressing room, we have found a way to win again, which is probably why where we are where we are in the table.

"We have found ways to win at important times. The resilience we have got, the togetherness and how hard-working we are gets us wins.

"Shep in goal hasn't had a save to make, but keeping a clean sheet was important.”

Clipstone could have been ahead after two minutes when a cross from Jay Lord met Ryan Ingram in the box and his effort sailed over the bar from close range.

On 15 minutes Cobras were forced into an early change with Brandon Shaw being replaced by longest-serving player Brad Hextall in defence.

Clipstone allowed no room of opportunity for St Andrews and might have scored inside the 36th minute when Lewis Bingham slotted Ingram through, but his effort just flew past the post.

With the game goalless at the break, a change at half-time saw the introduction of Charlie Hardwick for Lewis Bingham.

Very few chances were to amass for either side, leaving manager Ian Cotton no choice but to shuffle it around more in search of the three points.

The next big opportunity came for Clipstone on 73 minutes as Gareth Curtis saw his effort go over the bar.

But the winner came five minutes later, when Ingram broke free down the left hand side and drilled a pass across to captain Taylor, who finished well.

Clipstone then saw the game out with no real chances to put the game to bed.