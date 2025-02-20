Champagne can be the toast of Southwell

Southwell Racecourse Under Lights

Champage Prince maintained his relentless progress with an emphatic success in last month’s trial and can take his form to a new level by winning the 27th running of the Group 3 BetUK Winter Derby Stakes (3.15) on Saturday.

Jane Chapple-Hyam’s strong-travelling grey demonstrated an impressive turn of foot as well as proven stamina to supplement his win in the Listed Wild Flower Stakes at Kempton Park in December.

He can bridge the ratings gap to get the better of Karl Burke’s Royal Champion, who made a winning All-Weather debut in the Listed Quebec Stakes at Lingfield Park on New Year’s Eve. The seven-year-old was Group placed on turf in his prime but may prove vulnerable to a younger, more progressive rival on this step up in trip.

John and Thady Gosden are bidding to take the trophy back to Clarehaven Stables for the fifth time with leading contender Military Academy, a lightly raced four-year-old who impressed by winning the Listed Floodlit Stakes at Kempton in November in a fast time.

Gelded since and fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, he shouldn’t be troubled by the drop back to 11 furlongs while Richard Hannon’s chestnut Persica will need to be at his best on his return from a four-month break after winning in Listed company at Ayr and then finding life too hot in the Champion Stakes at Ascot.

IRISH RAIDER VALIANT AN IRRESISTIBLE FORCE

Irish raider VALIANT FORCE can confirm the promise of two wins at Dundalk by taking the Listed BetUK Hever Sprint Stakes (2.40) for owners Amo Racing and trainer Adrian Murray.

A Norfolk Stakes winner as a two-year-old, and a close second to Big Evs in the Breeders’ Cup, Valiant Force can deny All-Weather specialist Diligent Harry a follow up win in the five-furlong dash.

He couldn’t cope with the revitalised Marshman in the Listed Kachy Stakes at Lingfield Park on his re-appearance and may again find Karl Burke’s five-year-old too strong. The drop back to a fast five furlongs is more on a concern than the 3lb penalty he concedes, however.

Sandman’s Best Bets:

2.40 Valiant Force

3.15 Champagne Prince