Captain leads from front for Farnsfield

A fine unbroken stand of 93 between captain Paul Franks and Joseph Worrall was not enough to help Farnsfield to their first Owzat-Cricket Notts Premier League win.

They came together with Farnsfield, who had opted to bat first, in trouble at 87 for seven against Papplewick and Linby.

Franks hit seven fours and a six in his 80-ball 67 not out, with Worrall striking four fours in 30 not out to take Farnsfield to 180 for seven from their 50 overs.

Earlier the middle-order had begun the recovery with George Hadfield, Liam Patterson-White and Mathew Roberts all making double figures after the home side were 24 for three.

Four bowlers took one wicket apiece for Farnsfield in the Papplewick reply, but the visitors recovered from 129 for five to win by five wickets with more than 10 overs in hand.

The defeat left Farnsfield second-bottom after six matches.