Calum MacLead joins Derbyshire for Vitality Blasy

Scotland international batsman Calum MacLeod and national coach Grant Bradburn will join Derbyshire for this summer’s Vitality Blast.

MacLeod, who has played 85 times for Scotland scoring over 2,000 runs and a top-score of 175, will be available for the entire competition, alongside fellow countryman Safyaan Sharif.

The 29-year-old scored his seventh ODI hundred for Scotland yesterday, hitting 140 not out off just 94 balls versus England in Edinburgh. In total, he has scored 1,853 ODI runs at an average of 35.

The top-order batsman, who has previous experience in county cricket with Warwickshire and Durham, has featured in 74 Twenty20s to date, scoring 1,867 runs at an average of 29.17 and a strike rate of 126.

Scotland’s national coach Bradburn, meanwhile, will join Derbyshire’s coaching team for the Vitality Blast and provide support for Specialist Twenty20 Coach John Wright and Bowling Coach Dominic Cork.

Bradburn is a former New Zealand international and has been the Head Coach at Scotland since April 2014.

Cricket Advisor, Kim Barnett said: “We’re delighted to be working with Cricket Scotland and to have Calum, Safyaan and Grant on board for our Vitality Blast campaign.

“Calum is a powerful striker and only yesterday showed what he can do on the big stage. He offers further depth to our squad, alongside Safyaan, for what is a busy month of cricket.

“I would like to extend my thanks to Grant and Cricket Scotland for supporting this new partnership, and we hope it can help all parties.”

Bradburn added: “It’s an exciting partnership between Cricket Scotland and Derbyshire. Calum and Safyaan are both highly-talented cricketers and will add depth and international experience to the Derbyshire squad.

“I am looking forward to working alongside John Wright and the other coaches and contributing to wins for the Club which has ambitions of silverware this season.”