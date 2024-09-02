Bulls win on the road
Gresley Rovers kicked off the afternoon and AFC soon got into the groove finding the back of the net within 12 minutes as Ryan Ingram gave the Bull's a 0-1 lead away from home with a neat finish past the Gresley keeper. Just 3 minutes later it was 0-2 and it was Ryan Ingram who scored once again as Gresley seemed to switch off.
However a change in wind in the 22nd minute as a free kick was guided low into the corner by Gresley captain Alby Lansdowne to make it 1-2 and get a goal back for the hosts. Just before half time Jamie Sleigh got a well deserved equaliser for Gresley that sent the game level before half time at 2-2.
In added time a 50-50 battle saw two red cards as Danny Munday received red for kicking out at McKenna Parton and then Parton quickly after seen red himself for a supposed trample on Munday.
Amidst all the chaos Phil Buxton saw red and that saw the curtains closed at 2-2 for half time.
Half Time saw an attacking change for Mansfield as Jack Gibb replaced Harley Bates.
Further Subs for Mansfield saw Jordan Sowerby replace an injured Jake Batty and JD replacing Kaylum Mitchell in an attempt to seek a winner.
And in the 85th minute a corner fell to the feet of Ryan Ingram who secured his hat-trick and a win for AFC Mansfield.
