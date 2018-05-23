Brilliant Patel century guides Notts to 93 run win over Leicestershire

A brilliant century from Samit Patel, hit off just 62 balls, steered Nottinghamshire to a ground record score of over 400 in beating Leicestershire by 93 runs on a flat pitch at the Fischer County Ground..

Put in to bat by Leicestershire captain Michael Carberry, Notts’ openers Riki Wessells and Chris Nash set the tone by compiling a partnership of 118 in just 15.1 overs before Wessells, having hit four huge sixes in racing to 76 from 44 balls, steered Neil Dexter’s first ball into the hands of Mark Cosgrove at backward point.

Nash’s 56 (his highest score since joining Nottinghamshire from Sussex) was relatively circumspect, coming at slightly over a run a ball before he clipped a Gavin Griffiths’ delivery high to deep backward square, but although New Zealand international Ross Taylor went relatively cheaply, Leicestershire paid dearly for dropping Tom Moores on 21: the diminutive left-hander added another 55 runs in going to 76 from 62 balls before failing to clear Paul Horton at mid-off.

Patel took over, first in ensuring the run rate did not slip below seven runs an over, and then in the company of captain Steven Mullaney and Billy Root, accelerating past 400. The former England international, who earlier this week signed a new contract keeping him at Trent Bridge until the end of 2020, hit 14 fours and two sixes as Nottinghamshire went on to register their fourth highest List A score

Colin Ackermann’s outstanding catch to dismiss him, caught above his head as he was falling over the boundary rope at deep extra cover, lobbed back in and caught again diving back on to the field, was of scant consolation for the Foxes as they conceded the highest score made against the county in List A cricket.

Leicestershire’s reply could hardly have begun more badly, the driving Carberry inside-edging a wide half-volley from Jake Ball on to his stumps in the first over.

Ackermann did not last much longer, Patel making good ground running back to hold a skied drive in Ball’s next over to leave the home team struggling on 13-2.

If Leicestershire were to retain any realistic hopes of reaching their target they needed a big innings from Mark Cosgrove, but the Australian bottom edged a pull at a short ball from Harry Gurney into his stumps for just 11. When Paul Horton followed for 35, caught down the legside by wicketkeeper Moores off Gurney, the game was effectively over, but Leicestershire’s middle and lower order worked hard to reduce the dame to their net run-rate, with Tom Wells and Callum Parkinson both passing 50.