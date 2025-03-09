Bright start to the year continues for Mansfield Harriers

Katie Leese who recorded a fantastic personal best over 10K

Mansfield Harriers bright start to 2025 continues at pace with club athletes putting in excellent performances across the country and with two club members tackling one of the six world major marathons.

The North Lincolnshire 10K and Half Marathon was held at Quibell Park in Scunthorpe and the athletes enjoyed near ideal conditions for a spring race. Junior Katie Leese put in a brave run to go through 5K in a best time and hung on through the second half of the race to record a new personal best time of 40.24 and 2nd Under 20 back. Claire Watson had a welcome return to racing finishing in 50.25 with Kris Watson continuing a string of excellent performances as he placed 1st M40 and 6th overall in 32.09. In the Half Marathon Dave Savage showed a welcome return to form as he crossed the finish line in 1.21.49. After a block of solid training, new personal bests were recorded by Graeme Baguley 1.47.06, Sarah Bradbury 1.50.36 with Richard Bamford using the race as preparation for his upcoming marathon finishing in 1.58.21.

The Burghley 7 gave access to some of the private areas of the Burghley Estate, took in Stamford and some of the villages in the area. Alex and Paige Hampson used the race as preparation for upcoming races with both putting in impressive performances. Alex was first back in the race taking the win in 36.04 with Paige second lady to finish in 45.01.

Marlon Dunkley made a short trip to race in the Belvoir Challenge 15 mile event. The trail race takes place around the Vale of Belvoir and the Belvoir Estate with Marlon coming away with a clear win of 6 minutes crossing the finish line in 1.44.40. The No Walk In the Park Races are a monthly 5K series held around Queens Park in Chesterfield. Katrina Prior ran strongly to record a new best time of 20.35 and Richard Holden recording 19.13.

The Tokyo Marathon is one of the six major marathons along with Berlin, London, New York, Boston and Chicago. Completing all six earns you the Abbot World Marathon Majors Six Star Medal and you join a very exclusive club. Both Steve Davies and Darren Powell made the long journey to compete in the event and in challenging conditions both came away with top class runs. Local running legend Steve has been looking to complete this race for several years to complete the six majors and earn the medal with Darren now having completed five of the six.