The national rail contractor, which has a major baseon Robey Close, Linby, has announced five young athletes from across England and Scotland, who will be on the receiving end of funding to help them reach their sporting potential.

Among them is 16-year-old Alfie Bradshaw, an amateur boxer from Kirkby, who has been training for the past three years and currently holds the East Midlands Junior Vest title.

He has already competed in national competitions, reaching quarter-final stages, and will use this sponsorship to enter more fights in the coming year including the Midland Youth Gold Belt.

Kirkby fighter Alfie Bradshaw is being backed by QTS Group's Youth Athlete Programme

Launched in 2014, the young athlete programme provides annual support to young, emerging sporting stars who face financial challenges, with the aim being to enable them to fulfil their potential.

Since then, QTS has supported 27 UK sports stars across many disciplines including swimming, kickboxing, and snowboarding, with many going on to compete at the pinnacle of their sports at both the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

Applications for the latest round of athletes to join the programme opened in November, with those chosen for the programme informed earlier this year.

The process saw candidates sharing their sporting journey, outlining how the sponsorship money would help them to reach their potential.

QTS then reviewed applications based on a varied criteria including their sporting experience, current skill level, and upcoming plans, including competitions and training commitments.

Alan McLeish, QTS managing director, said: “The UK has a wealth of untapped talent, particularly in sport, but for many it’s sadly a case that financial difficulties

can hinder what could be sporting greatness.

“That’s why it’s fantastic to launch another year of the Young Athletes Programme, helping to give support to future athletes.

“After running the programme for nine years, this is a cause close to our hearts and one we are proud to continue delivering.

“At QTS, we have always taken pride in giving back to local communities.

“We hope that the programme will truly inspire young people from all walks of life to pursue their dreams and fully fulfil their talent.