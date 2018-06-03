Bowlers dominate as Cuckney climb to fifth

Cuckney continued there climb up the table, getting the better of a draw with Farnsfield on a rain-hit day in the Owzat-Cricket Nottinghamshire Premier League.

In a match cut to 35 overs each at fifth-placed Cuckney, Farnsfield won the toss and put the home side in.

The visitors, second from bottom, made early inroads as Paul Franks grabbed a couple of wickets.

Luke Wood (40) led a steadying 62-run stand with Nick Langford.

Wood struck four boundaries in his 55-ball innings. Langford hit one four and a six in his 39-ball stay at the crease.

When they were dismissed, Daniel Wood scored 31 at better than a run-a-ball to give the innings impetus.

Wood found four boundaries asthe innings closed on 165 for eight.

Liam Patterson-White took three for 23 from eight overs and Joseph Worrall claimed three for 44 from six overs as the Farnsfield bowlers kept the home batsmen in check.

Opening bowler Paul Franks took two for 30 from eight overs.

In reply, no Farnsfield batter could go beyond Callum McKenzie’s 25, which included three fours.

Batting at number three, he added 39 for the fourth wicket with Patterson-White, who struck 24.

But wickets fell regularly as the visitors closed on 122 for eight. James Hawley claimed three for 27 for the home side and Jack Cattrall took a couple of wickets.

No play was possible in the match between Papplewick & Linby and Mansfield Hosiery Mills.