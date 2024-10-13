Bonsor’s brace secures a dramatic three points for The Cobras

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Right-back Jamie Bonsor fired home a last-gasp winner as Clipstone left it late to beat Staveley 2-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite numerous last-ditch blocks, the visitors could not prevent Bonsor from getting his second of the game and sealing all three points for the league leaders. Bonsor’s two strikes were sandwiched between a shock second-half lob from Staveley striker Jack Deakin.

Clipstone assistant manager Ian Birtley spoke after the game: “Winning breeds confidence, and that is what we’ve got. We are staying in games and finding ways to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Credit to us but hopefully we can see slight improvements moving forward.”

Clipstone throw-in

On a blustery afternoon in Mansfield, both sides struggled to contend with the elements in the first half with neither side creating any chances of note.

As the half drew to a close Clipstone's hearts were in their mouths when a defensive mix-up had Dale Sheppard clambering back to scoop the ball off his goal line.

The Cobras made a better start to the second half when Craig Mitchell and Jamie Pickering had good opportunities, but it was Jamie Bonsor who broke the deadlock on 53 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eden Homer switched the ball to Bonsor who was afforded acres of space, and he decidedly made Staveley pay when he fired a clean strike into the top corner from 25 yards out.

Clipstone began to press for a second as the wind continued to confuse Staveley’s backline, but it was the hosts who were caught out with 15 minutes to play.

A defensive lapse meant Sheppard was left stranded outside his box and Jack Deakin deftly lofted the ball over his head to bring the game all square.

The match looked set to end in a draw with Staveley running the clock down, but such is the confidence in the Clipstone camp at present, there was still one final twist in the tale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the third game in a row, the table-toppers waited until stoppage time to grab the winner.

After a set piece was floated into the box, the visitors failed to clear their lines despite several great blocks.

Bonsor was left unmarked in the centre of the area and confidently struck home his second of the game with 93 minutes on the clock, keeping his side five points clear of UCL Division One.

Ian Birtley commented on his side's knack of late winners recently, saying: “Some people will call it lucky; I think the most important thing is winning football games and if we can keep doing that all season, that’s all that matters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More good news for The Cobras was the return of Gareth Curtis who re-signed for the club from AFC Mansfield earlier in the week.

Curtis scored 37 league goals for Clipstone last season and made his comeback in the 76th minute of Saturday's game.

Next Saturday Clipstone travel to Dunkirk where they will be hoping to make it six league wins in a row.