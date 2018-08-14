Ben Stokes called up by England for Trent Bridge Test against India after being found not guilty of affray

Ben Stokes has been added to the England squad for the third Test against India, which is scheduled to start on Saturday at Trent Bridge.

The ECB confirmed his selection among the 13-man squad shortly after Stokes had been found not guilty of affray at Bristol Crown Court this afternoon (14th August).

The 27-year-old all-rounder denied the charge following a fracas between a group of men outside a Bristol nightclub in the early hours of 25th September 2017.

Co-defendant Ryan Ali, 28, was also found not guilty of affray. Ryan Hale, 27, was acquitted of the same charge last week.

Stokes missed the second Test win over India as the trail took place. He is still to face an internal disciplinary hearing with the ECB’s Cricket Discipline Commission.

An ECB spokesperson said: “Now that the legal proceedings have concluded, the disciplinary process for Ben Stokes and Alex Hales can be scheduled by the Cricket Discipline Commission [CDC].

“Ben Stokes will now join the England squad for the 3rd Specsavers Test against India, which starts at Trent Bridge on Saturday.

“Considerable detail has been heard in this week-long court case and, in due course, there will be a range of matters for the Board to fully consider.”