Ashfield Spartans celebrate a journey of success ahead of next boxing show

Stewart Nubley being awarded by Ashfield District Council.

Since re-establishing itself in Kirkby in 2021, Ashfield Spartans Boxing Academy has become a beacon of excellence in amateur boxing.

The club is ffiliated with England Boxing, the Sport England National Governing Body, and has achieved outstanding success both in the ring and through its contributions to the local community.

The club has made its mark on the amateur boxing circuit, with its boxers earning an impressive list of accolades, including 12 Regional Champions, 4 Ed Bilbey Box Cup Champions, 3 Manchester Box Cup Champions, 1 Midlands Box Cup Champion, 1 NABGC National Bronze Medalist, 4 National Silver Medalists, 1 National Bronze Medalist, 2 Lonsdale Box Cup Silver Medalists, 1 Manchester Box Cup Silver Medalist.These accomplishments are a testament to the hard work and dedication of the boxers and the guidance of the club's leadership.

The club’s positive impact goes beyond the ring, earning widespread recognition for its contributions to the community. Notable awards include:

Stewart Nubley at the BBC SPOTY 2024 Award after winning the BBC East Midlands Unsung Hero Award.

Discover Ashfield Community Organisation Award 2022, England Boxing Community Club Impact Award 2024, Inaugural England Boxing Individual Member Impact Award 2023 – Richie Fox (making history as the first-ever recipient of this annual award), Ashfield Rotary Club Community Hero Award – Stewart Nubley, BBC East Midlands Unsung Hero Award – Stewart Nubley, Ashfield District Council Certificate of Appreciation – Stewart Nubley;Additionally, Richie Fox and Stewart Nubley are finalists for the Community Champion Award in the upcoming Discover Ashfield Awards 2025, further highlighting their ongoing commitment to making a difference.

The next opportunity to witness the incredible talent at Ashfield Spartans Boxing Academy will be at their upcoming home show on Saturday, 15th March 2025, at the Kirkby Leisure Centre on Hodgkinson Road, Kirkby. Known for delivering thrilling and entertaining events, the club has sold out the leisure centre on their last three occasions. The home shows have become a must-attend event for the community, showcasing the hard work and dedication of the club's boxers while bringing people together to celebrate the sport of boxing.

The club thrives thanks to the efforts of its passionate leaders and volunteers. Craig Denholm, a volunteer from Kirkby-in-Ashfield, made history as the official MC at the World Boxing Championships, where he was featured live on BBC. Craig’s achievement showcases the global reach of Ashfield’s talent and reinforces the club’s reputation as a positive force in the community.

Ashfield Spartans Boxing Academy continues to bring positive recognition to Kirkby-in-Ashfield, helping put the area on the map through its sporting and community achievements. Beyond competitive success, the club is leading the way in modernising its facilities. Plans are underway to install solar panels and an air source heat pump, ensuring the club remains a sustainable and energy-efficient hub for future generations.

Ashfield Spartans wins England Boxing Community Club Impact Award 2024.

Ashfield Spartans Boxing Academy is more than just a boxing club. It is a pillar of the community, empowering individuals, fostering local pride, and ensuring Kirkby-in-Ashfield continues to shine on the national and international stage.

For more information about Ashfield Spartans Boxing Academy, visit: facebook.com/ashfieldspartansboxingacademy