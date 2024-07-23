Ashfield Spartans Boxing Academy Triumphs at England Boxing Annual Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Ashfield Spartans Boxing Academy in Kirkby has added another prestigious accolade to its impressive list of achievements, winning the Community Club Impact Award at the 2024 England Boxing Annual Awards. This significant recognition places the Spartans at the forefront of nearly 1,000 clubs across England, highlighting their outstanding contributions to the community.

Ashfield Spartans were shortlisted among an elite group of three nominees, including Brandon Boxing Club from the Tyne, Tees and Wear Region, and Sanctus Academy ABC from the Yorkshire Region. The win underscores the Academy’s commitment to fostering community spirit and providing a positive outlet for local youth through the sport of boxing.

The award is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the club's volunteers. The Spartans are run entirely by volunteers, with key figures such as Stewart Nubley and Rich Fox playing pivotal roles. Nubley, who has been recognised with the Ashfield Rotary Community Hero Award, and Fox, who made history last year by winning the first-ever Individual Member Impact Award at the Inaugural Annual England Boxing Awards, exemplify the spirit of the club. Fox's leadership helped the Spartans cap off the previous season with five Gold Medals from various Box Cup events, solidifying their dominance over local competition in National Tournaments. The Spartans finished the season with Alex Chirila winning the Senior Male 80kg Manchester Box Cup Championship and Billy Leaper winning the Schoolboys 46kg Manchester Box Cup Championship.

This recent triumph follows the club's previous win of the Discover Ashfield Community Organisation Award, further demonstrating their continuous impact on the local community. The Spartans’ latest accolade not only celebrates their achievements in the ring but also highlights their broader influence in promoting community cohesion and personal development through boxing.

Ashfield Spartans Team Celebrating the England Boxing Award Triumph

The award ceremony, held at the Mercure Hotel and Spa in Sheffield on Friday, 12 July 2024, was a moment of pride for the entire Ashfield community, reflecting the club’s exceptional work in nurturing young talent and making a lasting difference in the lives of many. As the Spartans continue to build on their success, they remain a shining example of how sports clubs can serve as vital pillars of their communities.

For now, the Ashfield Spartans Boxing Academy will enjoy their well-deserved recognition, but there is no doubt that their focus will soon return to the ring, where they will continue to inspire and empower the next generation of champions.