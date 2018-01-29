All-rounder Milnes is released by Derbyshire

All-rounder Tom Milnes has left Derbyshire after being released in the final year of his contract.

The 25-year-old, who represented England at U19 level, joined the county at the end of the 2015 season after a spell on loan. He had previously progressed throught the academy ranks at Warwickshire, where he was part of the squad that won the County Championship in 2012.

Milnes played in 11 first-class matches for Derbyshire, plus five one-day games and one T20 fixture, taking 22 wickets and scoring 321 runs. Cricket adviser Kim Barnett said: “Tom is a true professional, who has always given his all and is well respected by his teammates. However, we have agreed he should pursue his career elsewhere.”