Alex Chirila claims NABGC Midlands boxing title in Birmingham

Alex celebrating victory with Ashfield Spartans Coaches.

Alex Chirila of Ashfield Spartans Boxing Academy has added another title to his growing list of accolades, securing the 80kg NABGC Midlands Championship in Birmingham on Sunday, 3rd November.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a thrilling showdown against Jeffrey Simmons of Junction Boxing Club at Acocks Green Boxing Club, Chirila’s skill and determination shone through, with many spectators calling it the fight of the day.

This latest win adds to an impressive year for Chirila, who has already claimed several championship titles in 2024. Earlier this summer, he won the Ed Bilbey Box Cup after an intense run of five fights in just eight days, overcoming Luke Sheppard of Ashfield SOB in the finals. Chirila’s success continued the following weekend as he went on to secure the Manchester Box Cup title. Most recently, he was crowned England Boxing Development East Midlands Champion, once again defeating Sheppard and later overcoming Alfahid Hafid in a hard-fought final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the NABGC Midlands Championship title under his belt, Chirila is now preparing for the tournament’s quarterfinals, where he’ll represent his club and region among the nation’s top eight. His goal of turning professional is now closer than ever, as he continues to build on an exceptional year with Ashfield Spartans Boxing Academy.

Alex having his arm raised as victor and NABGC Midlands Champion.

Capping off an outstanding year with Ashfield Spartans Boxing Academy, the club continues to seek local sponsorships to support his journey as he advances in his career for training and competition expenses. For those interested in joining the multi-award-winning club or supporting Chirila’s promising career, visit: facebook.com/ashfieldspartansboxingacademy.