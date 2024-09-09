AFC Mansfield share the spoils with Newark Town

For the third time of the season AFC Mansfield hosted local rivals Newark Town FC in a league encounter.

The match started with Newark Town FC dominating on the ball and even forcing some good saves from Josh Turton who denied the away side from taking the lead on a few occasions.

Despite the match being scoreless, both sets of fans produced a good amount of noise to urge their teams on to try and gain an opener.

In the 28th minute, it looked like Newark Town would take the lead until the number 9 squandered a brilliant chance and somehow put an open goal wide of the post.

The teams come out

Just 10 minutes later out of the blue, Ryan Ingram gave AFC Mansfield the lead through a lovely piece of passing play from the Bull's.

The first half ended 1-0 as AFC Mansfield looked in control of the game going into the break looking to come out and defend a 1-0 lead for another long 45 minutes.

However just 6 minutes into the second half Newark Town FC grabbed a well-deserved equaliser to make it 1-1 on the night as they looked to turn the game on its head.

In the 66th minute a crunching tackle ended with Newark Town FC seeing red and down to 10 men as AFC threw everything they had into trying to get a winner.

Kacper Rajter gets to grips with Newark striker Ryan Rushen

However, in the end neither side could find a winner as the night ended 1-1. The Bulls take a break from the league as they face Holwell Sports in the League Cup on Saturday at The Forest Town Arena, kick off 3pm.

AFC Mansfield: Turton, Heather, Bates (Sketchley 76), Mays, Sowerby (C), Rajter, Mitchell, Parton, Curtis, Gibb (D’Laryea 76), Ingram.