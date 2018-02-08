Adcocks make Commonwealth Games squad

Ravenshead badminton duo Chris and Gabby Adcock have been picked to represent England at the Commonwealth Games in Australia's Gold Coast.

The married world bronze medallists will look to defend their mixed doubles title that they won in Glasgow back in 2014. The married couple will be joined by reigning European champion Rajiv Ouseph, who, like the Adcocks, will be competing in his third Games.

Team England have named a full complement of ten badminton players who will represent the nation in April.

England’s badminton stars will travel to Australia with royal backing, after members of the squad recently enjoyed a private invitation with HRH Prince Andrew, Duke of York, at Buckingham Palace.

Six of England’s badminton ten for Gold Coast 2018, which starts on April 4, were part of that medal winning team who collected five medals, including the Adcocks' gold, from the 2014 Games.

Gabby Adcock said: “I feel really proud and honoured to be able to represent Team England again at another Commonwealth Games. We met HRH Prince Andrew earlier this week which was an absolute honour for us all. He sent the whole team off with his best wishes which was amazing. I really can’t wait to hopefully go and defend my title in Australia.”