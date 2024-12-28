300 up and more to come for Sherwood Colliery playerss

(L-R): Ewan Robson & Jamie York with Sherwood Colliery Vice-Chairman Gareth Bull

In these days where players seem to move clubs as often as they change their cut off socks it is almost unheard of for a player to rack up more than 100 games for a club let alone 300, and for 2 players to do it at the same club in a matter of weeks is simply unbelievable.

However, that is exactly what has happened at Sherwood Colliery FC of The Pitching-In Northern Premier League East over the last months of 2024. Ewan Robson and Jamie York both achieved the milestone, Ewan playing and scoring in a Notts FA County Cup tie at Carlton Town on 5th November followed by Jamie on December 14th in a 3-1 away win at Liversedge.

Both joined the club at the start of the 2016-17 season and made their debuts in a 2-1 away win at Eastwood Community on 6th August in the CML, although Ewan had to wait until 20th September for a full debut at Mickleover RBL in a CML League Cup tie.

Since then, they have remained loyal to the club, achieving promotions from Step 7 all the way through to Step 4 of the football pyramid. Individually, they have won many awards.

They shared the Managers Player of the Year award in 2018-19, an award won by Ewan in 2022-23. Jamie picked up the Players Player of the Year in 2018-19, Ewan winning the award in 2023-24. The committee’s Player of the Year was won by Jamie in 2016-17 while Ewan won it in both 2022-23 and 2023-24. Ewan also made the Young Player of the Award his own for 3 seasons in 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19.

They both played in the CML Floodlit Cup Final in April 2017, a 5-2 win over Retford with Ewan on the scoresheet while Jamie picked up the Man of the Match award. In 2017-18 they were part of the team that won promotion to Step 6, and last season were integral in winning the United Counties League to achieve promotion to Step 4 of the English Football Pyramid.

Ahead of the home Boxing Day fixture v. Carlton Town the club celebrated their achievements by presenting both players with commemorative shirts, and a framed action photograph.