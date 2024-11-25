10 man Shirebrook make it three unbeaten

Fabian Johnson Scored Shirebrook Winning Goal

Shirebrook Town picked up a vital three points against Wisbech Town at the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shirebrook town fixture was one of the few to survive the recent bad weather as they made the long journey south to play Wisbech Town and with Wisbech sitting just one place above Shirebrook in the league and maximum points would put Shirebrook level on points with the hosts and create even more daylight between Shirebrook and the bottom two.

As the game got underway Shirebrook made a bright start with left back Tom Zerbonni getting crossing to Fabian Johnson but Johnson couldn’t keep his effort on target there were also chances for Andre McKenzie, Josh Millen and Kieran Sykes Tobin in the opening 20 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wisbech would begin to come into the game and they would soon begin to test the Shirebrook back line with Rob Conyard and Amir Ward both seeing efforts saved by Mitchell Leivers.

The game would swing on the crucial 30 seconds in the 31st minute as Wisbech put in a cross from the right that found Rob Conyard in the box who headed onto the post and Shirebrook would take full advantage of that let off as they raced away down the pitch as the ball found it’s way to Fabin Johnon who took aim from the edge of the box and found the top corner to give Shirebrook the lead and that is how the score would stay until the break.

As the second half got underway Shirebrook again started the half the stronger of the sides with Fabian Johnson and Andre McKenzie both seeing shots blocked by Wisbech defenders.

Wisbech would soon begin to get back on top again and chances soon started to follow with Ryan Lennon and Elliott Foster both going close but in the 7st minute Shirebrook were reduced to 10 men when Jarvis Denham received his second yellow card .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now they had a man advantage, Wisbech threw everything at Shirebrook in the remaining minutes of the game but the Shirebrook back line managed to keep everything out and in the final five minutes Shirebrook almost extended their lead when Andre McKenzie found space in the box and saw his shot saved by the Wisbech keeper but despite an injury time chance for Wisbech that was fired just over the bar the full time whistle went and Shirebrook would head back home with all 3 points

After the game Shirebrook manager Rudy Funk said: “I couldn't be happier with today's performance and result the boys were excellent 11 against 11 and we even managed to step it up another level when we went down to 10.

"It was a brilliant goal from Fabian to get us all 3 points he's been playing so well since coming back to the club that is now 3 unbeaten and 3 clean sheets in a row as well so i think we are in a great place at the moment and wil be looking to continue that next weekend."