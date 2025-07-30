Nottinghamshire County Council leader, Councillor Mick Barton. | Supplied

As Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards 2025 invites your nominations, Nottinghamshire County Council highlights the importance of apprentices to bring new talent and fresh skills to its workforce.

The Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards shows how training opportunities and work experience are a vital part of helping to improve skills and boost job opportunities for residents.

As one of the county’s largest employers, Nottinghamshire County Council’s development programmes for apprenticeships and graduates play an important role in building a skilled and resilient workforce.

Apprenticeship opportunities

The council offers a variety of apprenticeship opportunities, and nearly 1,000 employees have been supported since the introduction of the apprenticeship levy in 2017.

Apprenticeships are available to all employees at any level to support their continued professional development. They are often offered when recruiting for roles that need qualifications which are in short supply, such as Social Work and Occupational Therapy Degree level apprenticeship programmes. The council also offers an entry level apprenticeship programme, designed to build transferable skills and support people to get into employment.

Additionally, the two-year graduate development programme works towards a Level 5 apprenticeship in leadership and management, and is designed to shape the next generation of leaders and managers.

Improving job prospects

Nottinghamshire County Council Leader Coun Mick Barton describes his pride when it comes to the council’s involvement in these awards.

He said: “We are proud to sponsor these awards as apprenticeships are an investment in the future. As a council, we are dedicated to helping improve job prospects and offer a wide range of opportunities to help develop careers and skills, particularly for young people.

In fact, we have our latest group of graduates getting ready to join us soon in various roles across the council which will give them invaluable experience. They are set to bring new talent, fresh skills and ideas into our organisation and help us to deliver key council services for our residents. Coun Mick Barton

Coun James Walker-Gurley, cabinet member for economic development and assets, said: “These awards celebrate how important apprenticeships and other development opportunities are. Having a skilled workforce is all part of helping our local economy grow.”

Championing talent

One inspiring example is Tom McHugh, recruited to the graduate development programme in 2024. After completing a master’s degree in law at Nottingham Trent University, Tom joined the council to gain new skills across different service areas.

I was immediately attracted to the programme because it offered me the chance to improve the lives of people in Nottinghamshire. The chance to try my hand in four different departments was really appealing. It gave me a wider understanding of local government, while studying for a professional qualification alongside the role. Tom McHugh

One of Tom’s placements was in the Service Improvement team within Adult Social Care and Health, where he developed skills in data analysis, decision-making and presenting to senior management.

He added: “I have loved every part of the graduate development programme. It’s allowed me to make new friends and to develop my professional self greatly. I would really recommend the programme to anyone as it’s an exciting opportunity to grow while helping the residents of Nottinghamshire.”

Council construction projects such as school building improvements and new council buildings also provide many career opportunities. During the building of Oak House, Luke Melville had the chance to learn new skills in his role as graduate site manager.

Get Involved – nominate now!

