Sea Life Birmingham unveils the pecky blinders

The Pecky Blinders are coming soon

SEA LIFE Birmingham has revealed the penguin team who bare an uncanny resemblance to the Shelby gang from hit TV show Peaky Blinders.

Visit Sea Life Birmingham to see the gang in action! (photo: sea life)

National SEA LIFE Birmingham has shared images of the group paying homage to the city’s most infamous crime crooks.

Buzz the gentoo penguin is always in control of the waddle, keeping an ice cool head under pressure and a loyal leader, just like the iconic lead character, Tommy Shelby.

However, Tommy’s brother Arthur is renowned for not always following the rules. In addition, Monty can be found up to no good. He has a reputation for going wild from time to time.

Polly Shelby demonstrates strong resilience and unwavering care for her family. Hook the penguin who takes on the mother role of the penguin pack and is extremely protective.

Tina, is very similar to Shelby’s sister Ada putting on a strong and independent front amongst the other boisterous penguins.

Amy Langham, General Manager of SEA LIFE Birmingham said: “Here in Birmingham, the Peaky Blinders is a really big deal and at SEA LIFE, we have our very own Pecky Blinders who are known for stirring up just as big of a storm.

“The super cute crew are not nearly as gang like as their human counterparts, however, they do like to ruffle a few feathers from time to time. All the team at SEA LIFE Birmingham are eager to watch the latest series of the iconic TV show and so are our gentoo penguins.”