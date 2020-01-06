Sutton Sailing Club in 1971

Who can you spot having fun at Kings Mill Reservoir?

Kings Mill Reservoir is back in the news again as Ashfield Council is looking to install car parking charges on an area used by Sutton-in-Ashfield Sailing Club.

Take a look though our archive pictures dating back to the 1960s and see who you can see either in the sailing club, or Kings Mill Model Boats, Mansfield Sea Cadets, or Mansfield Sub Aqua Club all who use the facilities provided by the sailing club.

The 1963 Mansfield Sea Cadets presentation evening

1. Say it with flowers

The 1968 Mansfield Sea Cadets presentation

2. Trophies at the ready

Mansfield Sea Cadets Pennant Presentation Evening 1970

3. Smile and a handshake

Sutton Sailing Club in 1971

4. Readying the boats

