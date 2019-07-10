1969 Mansfield Market Place.

We turn the clock back 50 years to show how Mansfield and Ashfield have changed

These amazing shots from the Chad archive all come from 1969 and show a very different time

Mansfield 1969.
Station Street, Kirkby. The cars may look different back then, but traffic jams are definitely nothing new
Mansfield Rock valley.
Mansfield Midland Station Demolition 1969.
