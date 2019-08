If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@chad.co.uk. In case you missed these fabulous retro shots of when Mansfield was hit by floods in July 1973, click here to see part two. https://www.chad.co.uk/retro/10-more-incredible-shots-of-the-severe-floods-that-hit-mansfield-in-july-1973-1-9873459

1981: Did you go on the rodeo machine at Mansfield Carnival? I wonder what the longest time staying on the mechanical beast was. jpimedia Buy a Photo

1981: Pupils from Rufford Comprehensive School in Edwinstowe gave this teacher a proper soaking at their school fair. Do you recognise anyone? jpimedia Buy a Photo

1981: A fabulous bygone shot featuring Mansfield Colliery Cricket Club. Did you play for this team? jpimedia Buy a Photo

1981: A fantastic bygone snap featuring dancers from Christine March School of Dancing during their show. Did you take to the stage for this event? jpimedia Buy a Photo

