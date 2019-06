If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@chad.co.uk. In case you missed these fabulous retro shots click here to see more https://www.chad.co.uk/retro/this-week-s-fascinating-pictures-from-mansfield-and-ashfield-s-past-1-9727628

1989: This smiley bunch are Cumberland Schools cross country runners. Wonder if they still take part in running today? jpimedia Buy a Photo

1989: This fabulous group bygone shot features Mansfield Hosiery Mills Cricket Club. Are you on this picture? jpimedia Buy a Photo

1989: Onlookers are watching intently at this knife throwers action at the Mansfield Show. Did you see this act? jpimedia Buy a Photo

1990: Mansfield Choral Society perform Sugar and Spite. Do you recognise anyone? jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more