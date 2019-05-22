This week’s fascinating pictures from Mansfield and Ashfield’s past

If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@chad.co.uk. Check back next week to see some more great snaps.

1989: This fabulous bygone snap features pupils from Cumberlands School in Mansfield at their harvest festival.

1990: A fabulous group shot featuring Blidworth WI on one of their walks.

1989: This wonderful float featured at the Mansfield Carnival and its theme was clearly Sherwood Forest and Robin Hood. It also included Miss Mansfield and Sherwood Forest.

1990: Players from Sutton-in-Ashfields Pool League accept their awards at a presentation evening.

