This week’s fascinating pictures from Mansfield and Ashfield’s past

1989: This lovely duo are spreading a little happiness at the Medieval Market in Sutton. Did you go to this market?
1989: A fantastic bygone snap featuring pupils from the Lorraine School of Dancing in Mansfield dressed as birds. Did you go to this dance school?
1989: These children are enjoying a play day in Mansfield making animal masks, paws and pictures. Do you know where this nostalgic snap was taken?
1989: These four are battling it out for first place on the quad bikes at the Mansfield Show. Did you have a go on these?
