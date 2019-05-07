1989: This magnificent float full of characters from the Wizard of Oz was part of the Mansfield Carnival. Are you on this picture?

This week’s fascinating pictures from Mansfield and Ashfield’s past

Take a trip down memory lane with these fabulous bygone snaps from Mansfield and Ashfield.

If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@chad.co.uk. Check back next week to see some more great snaps.

1989: This lovely duo are spreading a little happiness at the Medieval Market in Sutton. Did you go to this market?
1989: This lovely duo are spreading a little happiness at the Medieval Market in Sutton. Did you go to this market?
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
1989: A fantastic bygone snap featuring pupils from the Lorraine School of Dancing in Mansfield dressed as birds. Did you go to this dance school?
1989: A fantastic bygone snap featuring pupils from the Lorraine School of Dancing in Mansfield dressed as birds. Did you go to this dance school?
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
1989: These children are enjoying a play day in Mansfield making animal masks, paws and pictures. Do you know where this nostalgic snap was taken?
1989: These children are enjoying a play day in Mansfield making animal masks, paws and pictures. Do you know where this nostalgic snap was taken?
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
1989: These four are battling it out for first place on the quad bikes at the Mansfield Show. Did you have a go on these?
1989: These four are battling it out for first place on the quad bikes at the Mansfield Show. Did you have a go on these?
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2