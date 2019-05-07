This week’s fascinating pictures from Mansfield and Ashfield’s past

If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@chad.co.uk. Check back next week to see some more great snaps.

1989: This lovely duo are spreading a little happiness at the Medieval Market in Sutton. Did you go to this market?

1989: A fantastic bygone snap featuring pupils from the Lorraine School of Dancing in Mansfield dressed as birds. Did you go to this dance school?

1989: These children are enjoying a play day in Mansfield making animal masks, paws and pictures. Do you know where this nostalgic snap was taken?

1989: These four are battling it out for first place on the quad bikes at the Mansfield Show. Did you have a go on these?

