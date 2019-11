If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@chad.co.uk. In case you missed these fabulous retro shots click here to see more. https://www.chad.co.uk/retro/this-week-s-fascinating-pictures-from-mansfield-and-ashfield-s-past-1-9999897

1981: This trio were snapped at Mansfield Carnival. Do you remember Buzby? He was a colourful cartoon character in a campaign to promote BT.

1986: These children are getting into character at the pirate themed day held at Forest Town Library. Did you take part in this event?

1970: This fabulous bygone snap was captured at Bilsthorpe Gala and features Bilthorpes very own Gala Queen. Do you know her name or are you on the photo?

1986: This foursome are all smiles whilst trying to stay dry at Suttons Medieval Market. Were you there?

