This week’s fascinating pictures from Mansfield and Ashfield’s past

Take a trip down memory lane with these fabulous bygone snaps from Mansfield and Ashfield.

If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@chad.co.uk.

1973: A fabulous bygone snap taken at Blidworth Church fete. Do you recognise anyone? jpimedia Buy a Photo

1981: This comical duo look like they are having sponges or water thrown at them at Mansfield Carnival. Did you go to this event? jpimedia Buy a Photo

1986: These runners are taking part in a very cold Oak Tree Lane Estate Fun Run. Did you take part in this? jpimedia Buy a Photo

1973: This fabulous bygone snap features the chess team from Ashfield School. Do you play chess? jpimedia Buy a Photo

