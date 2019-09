If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@chad.co.uk. In case you missed these fabulous retro shots click here to see more. https://www.chad.co.uk/retro/this-week-s-fascinating-pictures-from-mansfield-and-ashfield-s-past-1-9828036

1985: A fabulous bygone snap taken at a Mansfield parade to commemorate VJ Day. Were you there? jpimedia Buy a Photo

1990: These two chaps look like they are taking part in an fitness challenge at the Mansfield Show. Did you see them or perhaps take part in it yourself? jpimedia Buy a Photo

1990: This trio are representing the Fire Services National Benevolent Fund at Blidworth Gala. Did you go to this event? jpimedia Buy a Photo

1986: A fabulous bygone snap featuring dancers from the Christine March School of Dancing at their show. Was it a version of Little Red Riding Hood? jpimedia Buy a Photo

