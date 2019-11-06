Remembrance Day will see Mansfield pause to remember our War heroes.

But the phrase Remembrance Day has another meaning in Mansfield.

For it is the name of the biggest UK hit of one of Mansfield's biggest musical successes - new-wave band B-Movie, who were active in the early 1980s.

The group were formed during 1978, from the ashes of local punk band The Aborted, by Manor School pupils Steve Hovington, on vocals and bass, Paul Statham, on guitar, and Graham Boffey, on drums, with keyboard player Rick Holliday, from Kirkby, joining soon after.

Initially called, Studio 10, after a local hairdressing salon, they quickly changed their name to B-Movie.

They played their first gig at Mansfield's Red Lion two years later.

B-Movie performing in 2008.

The released a couple of EPs in 1980, before signing with Deram in 1981, when they had their biggest success with Remembrance Day, which reached number 61 on the UK charts.

Although 1982 single Nowhere Girl was less successful in the UK, only reaching number 67, it was a top-10 hit across Europe.

They finally released an album, Forever Running, in 1985, but split soon after.

After a long hiatus, they reformed and played one-off shows in October 2004 and March 2006, including a show in Mansfield.

The cover of Remembrance Day.

n 2012, they released the track Echoes, their first new release in 22 years, followed by a second album, The Age of Illusion, in 2013.

Their third studio album, Climate of Fear, was released in March 2016, before they previewed two tracks

On 23 July 2018, B-Movie previewed two tracks from the forthcoming Take 2 EP on Statham's label Loki Records.[4][5]

And the band are still touring, with three shows lined up for the end of the month in Glasgow, as well as Temple of Boom, Leeds, on Friday, November 29, and FAC251 in Manchester the following day. For Leeds tickets, click here and for Manchester tickets, click here

Remembrance Day includes the lyrics:

In the forest, in the snow

All those many years ago

Pale stones and epitaphs

Mourning bells and half-mast flags

In the cemetery where they fell

All those many years ago

