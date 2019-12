There was a time when school dinners were the only thing on the menu – have a look at some of the meals served up to Mansfield school pupils from ten years ago. How have things changed since you were at school? What did you used to eat?

1. 2 - Five A Day Pupils at Park Junior school Shirebrook in 2008 made sure they got a healthy balanced diet as they tucked into a different piece of fruit each day as part of the schools Healthy lifestyles project, Children are encouraged at lunch time to eat healthily and are rewarded with healthy eating stickers by the Dinner supervisors. Mansfield Chad JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. 3 - An apple a day... Pupils Dani Welch left and Laura Dale of the Park Junior school Shirebrook taking part in the Healthy Lifestyles Project back in 2008 whihc encouraged eating more fruit at lunch time. Mansfield Chad JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. 4 - Eating with the community Pupils from the Northfield Primary School in Mansfield Woodhouse, entertained local pensioners during Community Week in 2009, when they were invited into their lunch time for a roast dinner. Mansfield Chad JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. 5 - Full plates A Bolsover Church of England School dinner menu competition in 2009 Mansfield Chad JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more