2 . Asbestos was everywhere

Awareness of the dangers of asbestos was already growing in the 70s, but that didn't stop it from being used in many everyday items. It wasn't just popcorn ceilings and vinyl floor tiles that contained the deadly substance. Asbestos was found in household appliances like hairdryers, ovens and toasters too. It was not until 1999 that a blanket ban on the use of asbestos came into force in the UK. | Getty Images Photo: Evening Standard