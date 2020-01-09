Hardwick Management Centre ran a two-week First Aid course for cubs, scouts, explorer scouts and parents in Kirkby in 2007. Pictured from the left is Lesley Blick Manager of the centre with James Green 13, Amy Herberts 10, Matthew Brimble 17, Nikki Coupe Training Team member and Scout Leader Rob Ellson

16 happy memories of scouting in Mansfield during the noughties

Memories have been made and friendships cemented as a generation of youngsters became scouts in Mansfield in the last decade. 

Whose woggle isn’t quite right or who need a helping hand with their outdoor activities.

Pictured are the 270th Intake Scout group who attempted to stage the Worlds biggest tombola at their HQ in the Intake Methodist Church Hall,on Mansfield Road in 2000

1. Biggest tombola

Members of the 8th Mansfield St Lawrences Cups who celebrated 90 years of scouting at the Wonderland Pleasure Park in 2006

2. Helter sketer fun

Benjamin Guy, left, and Daniel Green pictured at Mansfield 103.2 FM during their broadcasting session on Saturday to mark the centenary of the scouting movement in 2007

3. Scout FM

Jordan Garnett, Maisie Cooper and Nathan Rymell of the 8th Mansfield St Lawrences Scout Group were just a few of the scouts at the Scout Centenary event at Walesby in 2007

4. Staying alfoat

