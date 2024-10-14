This was one heck of a nostalgia trip for myself to write, I can tell you that now.

Having spent some formative years in Nottinghamshire and then attending university in Lincoln, seeing some of the haunts I used to visit close down has left me a little misty eyed as it has done for those in these areas that have lost some beloved watering holes.

From The Falcon Inn transforming from a rock bar to somewhere that serves trebles (for singles) to even spaces in Nottingham such as Revolution, this walk down memory lane regarding 15 venues in the East Midlands hopefully stirs some conversation once again about the dwindling issue the entertainment and hospitality industry are still facing to this day.

Here’s some of our collective picks for venues across the region that were loved, and lost, over the course of time.

1 . The Falcon Inn Somewhat personal to this writer's heart, while the location on Saltergate still remains as Trebles, many students in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s will recall James and the team behind the bar during its era as The Falcon Inn. Acts such as Skindred, Pink Grease and Chikiki all performed at the Lincoln venue at one stage before becoming the aforementioned Trebles mid ‘00s. | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Quayside Another student haunt, situated on Brayford Pool facing the University of Lincoln, many a Saturday night was spent upstairs during the heyday of indie and post-punk revival. Google Maps shows though that the once popular student haunt is now a restaurant. | Plain and Simple Photo Sales

3 . Vault Having failed to secure investment in 2015, this popular haunt in Rugby town centre bid farewell to its customers that same year. | National World Photo Sales