Waterproof and practical: best rain boots UK 2021 for all the family

It may be July, but the rain keeps coming and so we have to be prepared for a typically wet British summer.

Here is our round-up of the best wellington boots so the whole family can be ready for fun days out, no matter what the weather.

There’s something for mum, dad and the children - and every budget.

Kids' Monster Chelsea Wellies Kids' Monster Chelsea Wellies £13.00 Your little monsters will love these fun wellies which are complete with friendly monster detailing and 3D spikes on the back. They are a standard fit, Chelsea boot-style with stretchy sides so they can be easily put on and taken off. There’s also a textured sole for plenty of grip so you can be sure your little ones are secure. Buy now

Kids' Unicorn Wellies Kids' Unicorn Wellies £13.00 Your little ones will love splashing about in puddles in these magical unicorn wellies. There’s an easy pull-on design with handy tabs so children can take them on and off themselves. Decorated with a unicorn pattern and 3D horns, the gripped sole also features a fun raincloud shape. Available in sizes 5 small to 12 small. Buy now

Chloé Betty Boots 50 Chloe Betty Boots 50 £375.00 Equally practical and stylish, the Betty boots from Chloé make dressing for dreary days a fashionable affair. They offer a chunky cleated sole and a block heel for an extra dose of height that won’t compromise on comfort. They also boast the addition of a zip to allow for easy fastening and a fitted finish. Available in various sizes. Buy now

Dune Reid embossed-branding wellington boots Dune Reid embossed-branding wellington boots £65.00 These boots will keep you dry and protected while you splash about. Not only are they water resistant they’re calf-high, so you’re covered if you come across a deeper-than-anticipated puddle. Don’t miss the branded rubber logo patch at the front too. Available in sizes 3 to 8. Buy now

Barbour international low shiny biker wellington boots with buckle and zip detail Barbour international low shiny biker wellington boots with buckle and zip detail £64.00 These sleek branded wellies feature Barbour logo detail, back zip fastening and a pin-buckle strap. They are also cleat treated so you can be sure of a comfortable and secure fit. Available in sizes 3 to 9. Was £80, now £64. Buy now

ASOS DESIGN Gemma embellished wellie boots in black ASOS DESIGN Gemma embellished wellie boots in black £20.00 These beautiful pull on wellies are made extra special with the embellished buckle. They have a round toe and a textured tread and look so stylish you can wear them with all your outfits and nobody will suspect you are actually wearing wellies. Available in sizes 3 to 8. Was £25, now £20. Buy now

M&S Collection Wellies (Ladies) M&S Collection Ladies Wellies £25.00 These wellies are so stylish they can be worn with all your everyday outfits and will easily replace your boots for particularly rainy days. Regular fit, with a comfortable low heel, they have elastic at the sides means they’re easy to pull on. Available in sizes 3 to 8 and in four different colour ways; pink floral mix, black mix, blue polka dot mix and khaki. Buy now

Hunter Balmoral Full Zip rubber boots Balmoral Full Zip rubber boots £195.00 These men’s wellies are as stylish as they are practical, and the added zip detail makes them look much more like sophisticated boots rather than wellingtons so you can easily wear them all day. They’re also exclusive to Selfridges. The boots are designed for rough terrain: handmade from natural rubber, they’ve got a sole with excellent shock absorption and an ice trek compound for abrasion resistance. Available in sizes 6 to 12. Buy now

Hunter Field Balmoral Hybrid rubber ankle boots Field Balmoral Hybrid rubber ankle boots £135.00 These men’s wellington boots are exclusive to Selfridges. Specifically crafted for different terrains, they’re stitched together from technical yarns and natural rubber shaped to a high-top, round-toe silhouette that’s signed off with the British house’s signature logo. Available in sizes 6 to 12. Buy now

G500 Lightweight Tall Wellies in Brown G500 Lightweight Tall Wellies in Brown £29.99 These puncture-resistant boots are comfortable and lightweight so they’re perfect for doing outdoor activities with the kids. They have an adjustable rear gusset so the boots adjust to the size of your calf, and the 5mm tread gives good grip on muddy ground. Available in sizes 6.5 to 11. Buy now

Barbour Bede wellington boots Barbour Bede wellington boots £51.95 These branded wellington boots feature an adjustable strap so you can get the best and most comfortable fit for you. The check lining finishes them off in a stylish way and provides extra comfort. They also feature a moulded toe and textured tread. Available in sizes 6 to 12 and three colours; olive, black and navy. Was £64.95, now £51.95 Buy now

Men’s Hunter Originals play wellington boots in grey Hunter Originals play wellington boots in grey £60.00 These ankle Hunter boots feature the signature branding and a contrast stripe detail on the tab at the back which makes it quick and easy to get these on and off. They also have a chunky, speckled sole and textured tread so you know these are sturdy boots which will give you the support and longevity you need. Available in sizes 6 to 12. Was £75, now £60 Buy now

JoJo Maman Bebe Children's Wellies JoJo Maman Bebe Children's Wellies £17.00 These best selling wellies are made from natural rubber so they are soft, supple, flexible and comfier for little feet than plastic wellingtons. The sole is gently ridged and grippy, again in lighter weight rubber so they are much easier for little ones to run about in. With anti-sweat lining, they’re comfortable enough for all-day wear splashing in those puddles. Available in yellow, fuchsia, navy and red, and sizes 3 to 11. Buy now

Hunter navy original boots toddler Hunter navy original boots toddler £45.00 These are little branded Hunter wellies for little feet. The iconic welly is scaled down for your children. They feature a sturdy man made construction, Hunter branding tab, buckle detailing and reflective strips at the rear. Available in various sizes. Buy now