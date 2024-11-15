Watch what happened when I gave my dogs a special Christmas dinner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gareth Butterfield's two dogs were treated to a new festive turkey and cranberry dinner - and the results were quite amusing

I've got one dog who's a complete and utter gannet. She wolfs down her dinner in minutes, and then asks for more.

And I've got another dog who's completely the opposite. He grazes, just to humour me, but we've never found a dog food he's keen on. What he really wants is human food. Fresh fruit and veg are his favourites.

Honey, my greedy little labradoodle, has been putting on weight recently, so I've often flirted with the idea of finding a more nutritious food for her, and when I spotted the Christmas Turkey and Cranberry Meal being sold over the festive period by Boost, I jumped at the chance of seeing what she thought of it.

Rupert, the picky cockapoo, turned his nose up straight away. I knew he would. But as you can see in the video above, Honey wolfed her portion down. And then, after I'd turned the camera off, she guzzled Rupert's share as well. That sort of thing happens a lot in my house.

There's a huge range of flavours available from Boost, along with dog treats | Boost

Boost's dog foods come in 400g packs, much like the ready meals us humans can buy from the supermarkets.

They're pre-cooked and frozen, so you need to thaw them out first, but then you just empty the contents into the bowl and let your dog devour it.

It's a clever way to send out portions, and the Christmas meal is one of several flavours you can try out in a selection box, that's delivered to your door on a weekly, fortnightly, or monthly basis. Or even just as a one-off treat if you cancel your flexible subscription.

I've tried a few of these, what my wife refers to as "posh foods" before. They're always expensive, usually very nutritious, but they get mixed reactions from my dogs.

But the dog and cat food from Boost is apparently "human quality". I didn't test that out, just to be clear, but it certainly looks quite appetising. Yes, I did just say that.

I've tried some of the other flavours in the range, too. And I'm pleased to report that Rupert did enjoy a few of them. Chicken seems to be his favourite flavour, perhaps because of the seasonal veg it's mixed with, but he also loved the fish supper, which has salmon and white fish in it.

Boost's subscription service can be set up on the company's website, but you can also order packs off Amazon, which means Prime members will benefit from fast delivery.

Prices for bundles of the 400g meal packs start at less than £40, and that's for 14 packs.

Boost also makes healthy dog treats. My two particularly like the meatballs, and they come in a variety of flavours.