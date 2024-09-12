The exact date and time of iPhone 16 Pro Max confirmed as pre orders set to open

Apple

The first pre orders for the iPhone 16 Pro Max have been confirmed

The exact date and time of the iPhone 16 Pro Max pre orders has been revealed as 1pm on Friday 13th September.

Apple announced the iPhone 16 Pro Max on Monday as the range-topping model in a range that also includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus and the iPhone 16 Pro.

Pre orders will open on Friday and a number of sellers have already launched a page where buyers can order the Pro Max. Mobiles.co.uk has confirmed pre orders for the phone opens at 1pm on Friday 13 September.

Vodafone has all colour options listed on its website here. Other networks have also listed pages including EE, O2, and Sky Mobile. Handset-only pre orders will be available on the Apple website, John Lewis, Currys and more. The iPhone 15 Pro Max was the brand’s best-seller last year when it was released. Pre orders in the UK sold out within an hour and buyers faced delivery delays for the new model as fans rushed to pre order.

The new iPhone 16 Pro Max has been upgraded with a longer battery life and new technology including 4K 120 fps Dolby Vision for better screen quality, camera control and a new titanium design in four colours.

Available in White, Desert, Black and Natural titanium and in three variations; 256GB, 512GB, 1TB. Prices for the handset will start from £1,199 for the 256GB), £1,399 for the 512GB) and £1,599 for the 1TB.

All iPhone 16 Pro Max models will be upgraded with Apple Intelligence, which will be delivered as a patch in December and offers new artificial intelligence including Apple’s answer to Google Lens, which can scan places and objects to provide more information. For example, Apple demonstrated by showing a phone user scanning a restaurant and pulling up information about menus and reservations.

Prices for iPhone 16 Pro Max deals will be revealed on Friday.