The battle of the flagship smartphones is good news for customers as Samsung and iPhone launch unprecedented deals on their top of the range handsets.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max arrived last September to great fanfare. Apple has introduced faster processors, next-generation cameras and, for the first time ever, articifical intelligence on its stylish flagship phone.

Samsung responded with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for those who prefer an Android operating system. It has faster processing than its iPhone rival and has its own high-end camera and AI systems.

As both phones compete at the top end of the consumer market both brands have launched big discounts to tempt buyers - something unheard of in the first six months of a smartphone launch and one that indicates customers are increasingly influenced by the price of a phone.

Sky Mobile has cut the price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra from £48 a month to just £42 per month. Usually you would also have to add on your data package to this price but Sky is also offering 100GB of data free with the Samsung Galaxy S25, making it the cheapest price you can pay for the flagship phone.

The deal comes just weeks after the launch of Samsung’s flagship phone and brings the price closer to that of the cheapest iPhone 16 Pro Max deal. The cheapest phone-only deal for the iPhone 16 Pro Max is £37 a month with Sky on a 24-month contract. The free 100GB of data deal is available with the iPhone 16 Pro Max, meaning it is £5 a month cheaper than the Samsung S25 Galaxy.

The deals represent the best value you can get for the two phones but there are other options for buyers. Shoppers can pay £44.99 a month with ID Mobile for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. While this is £3 a month more than the Sky deal it also includes data roaming in 50 countries without any extra charge. Sky charges £2 per day for data roaming.

You can see all of the latest phone deals here.