Get a top spec Galaxy S25 AND a free A9+ Tab | Samsung

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Sky Mobile is throwing in a £259 Samsung tablet when you order the Galaxy S25 – but the deal ends 26 June

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sky Mobile has just dropped a deal that’s hard to beat – snap up the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S25 5G and you’ll get a Galaxy Tab A9+ worth £259 absolutely free. But you’ll need to move fast, because this offer ends on 26 June 2025.

The Galaxy S25 is Samsung’s most powerful phone yet, packing the lightning-fast Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, pro-level AI camera tools, and a brilliant 6.2-inch AMOLED screen. It’s built to blitz through gaming, streaming and multitasking – and it’s loaded with smart features like Circle to Search, Cross-app Action and Now Bar to keep you one step ahead.

You’re getting serious flagship power, a next-gen ProVisual Engine for better photos and videos, and rugged design with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 and IP68 protection. This is a proper all-rounder – and right now, you can get it with zero upfront cost.

The 128GB version is available on a 24-month plan for just £30 a month, or you can upgrade to 256GB for £32 a month – and both options qualify for the free Samsung tablet.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 from Sky Mobile before 26 June, and once it’s delivered, claim your free Tab A9+ by visiting www.samsungoffers.claims/summerupgrade within 30 days.

Don’t hang around – order the Galaxy S25 now from Sky Mobile and claim your free tablet worth £259

This is a 24-month swap plan, so you can trade in for a new device after just a year if you fancy a refresh.

It’s a rare chance to grab Samsung’s latest flagship with a top-value freebie – and once the deadline hits, it’s gone.

Energy bills just went up – but this free tool could save you £388 a year

With energy costs rising, Switcheroo helps you find cheaper deals in minutes. It’s free, easy to use, and only shows tariffs that beat your current rate from suppliers like British Gas and Octopus. No calls, no pressure – just potential savings, with average users cutting £388 off their annual bill.

To read our full article click here, or try out the Switcheroo tool straight away by clicking here.