For a limited time, get the Shark FlexStyle for only £199.99.

If you’ve been eyeing a salon-quality styling tool without the salon price tag, now is the time to act. The Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer is currently available for just £199.99 (original price of £299.99) that’s a saving of 33%.

The Shark FlexStyle isn’t just a hair dryer; it’s a versatile five-in-one styling system designed to dry and style simultaneously. With a simple twist, it transforms from a powerful hair dryer into an air styler, giving you endless styling possibilities in one sleek, compact device.

Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 air styler & hair dryer

Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer | Amazon

What’s in the box?

This all-in-one set comes with five premium styling attachments to suit every hair type and mood:

Auto-wrap curlers to create effortless curls with minimal effort.

Paddle brush for smoothing and straightening with precision.

Oval brush that will add volume to your blowout.

Concentrator to target airflow for sleek, polished looks.

Diffuser to enhance natural curls and waves without frizz.

Storage case, keeping your tools organised at home or on the go.

Shark FlexStyle vs Dyson Airwrap

When compared to the Dyson Airwrap £399, the Shark FlexStyle proves to be a worthy rival at nearly half the price. Both use Coanda airflow for styling without extreme heat, but Shark edges ahead with faster heat sensing, a slightly more powerful motor, and added versatility thanks to its concentrator and diffuser attachments.

Dyson, however, offers more convenience with its single-barrel curl direction switch and often delivers a shinier finish. In short: Dyson is the luxury choice for effortless, premium styling, while Shark delivers everyday versatility, power, and value at a fraction of the cost.

At just £199.99, this is the lowest price ever on the Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1. It's an incredible hair-tool for anyone who wants salon-quality results at home.

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

